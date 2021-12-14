Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Purchased by Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 71,720 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the period. Intuit makes up approximately 3.2% of Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $38,694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alley Co LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 4.0% in the second quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 25,069 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,288,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in Intuit by 3.6% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 31,419 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $15,400,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in Intuit by 4.6% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,260 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,134,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC lifted its position in Intuit by 3.6% during the second quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 5,891 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,895,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Intuit during the second quarter worth about $380,000. Institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on INTU. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Intuit from $625.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Intuit from $584.00 to $696.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Intuit from $640.00 to $790.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Intuit from $625.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Intuit from $621.00 to $770.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Intuit currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $644.35.

INTU stock traded down $20.97 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $647.77. 5,497 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,293,262. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $616.99 and its 200-day moving average is $554.35. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $357.69 and a 12 month high of $716.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The company has a market cap of $183.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.46, a PEG ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 1.06.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.56. Intuit had a net margin of 20.28% and a return on equity of 22.39%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 51.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.98%.

In other Intuit news, CAO Mark J. Flournoy sold 389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $551.33, for a total value of $214,467.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $691.96, for a total transaction of $429,015.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,339 shares of company stock worth $25,566,425 over the last three months. 3.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; Credit Karma; and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

