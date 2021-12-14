International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Sold by Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,671 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,054 shares during the quarter. International Business Machines makes up 1.0% of Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $5,373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sphinx Trading LP purchased a new stake in International Business Machines during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 10,000.0% during the third quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 202 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the second quarter worth $42,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its position in International Business Machines by 2,857.1% in the second quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 414 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. 55.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

International Business Machines stock opened at $122.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $126.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.32. The firm has a market cap of $109.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.78. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $114.56 and a fifty-two week high of $152.84.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $17.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.81 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 36.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.58 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.35%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 124.01%.

A number of research firms recently commented on IBM. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, October 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $172.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Friday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “positive” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.38.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

Further Reading: Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.