International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Acquired by Clean Yield Group

Clean Yield Group raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,578 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the quarter. Clean Yield Group’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $636,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 12,562 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,745,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 10,220 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 2,505 shares during the period. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,975 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 6,353 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $883,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Planning Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 32,267 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,483,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. 55.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IBM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $172.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “positive” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, International Business Machines presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.38.

Shares of IBM stock traded up $1.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $123.63. 83,861 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,382,379. The company has a market cap of $110.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $126.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.32. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $114.56 and a 1 year high of $152.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $17.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.81 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 36.23% and a net margin of 6.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.58 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 124.01%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

