Intermede Investment Partners Ltd Has $134.13 Million Stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Intermede Investment Partners Ltd trimmed its position in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 393,976 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,816 shares during the period. ANSYS accounts for approximately 3.1% of Intermede Investment Partners Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd owned approximately 0.45% of ANSYS worth $134,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ANSS. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in ANSYS by 0.9% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 21,954 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,619,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ANSYS in the second quarter valued at $1,488,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 19.8% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 387 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of ANSYS in the second quarter valued at $244,000. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 19.2% in the second quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,704 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

ANSS opened at $404.60 on Tuesday. ANSYS, Inc. has a twelve month low of $292.79 and a twelve month high of $413.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $381.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $364.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.20, a P/E/G ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 1.25.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.25. ANSYS had a net margin of 24.92% and a return on equity of 12.26%. The business had revenue of $445.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $414.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ANSYS, Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on ANSS shares. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of ANSYS in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $370.00 price objective on shares of ANSYS in a report on Monday, November 1st. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $380.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $275.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of ANSYS from $380.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $332.70.

In other ANSYS news, VP Janet Lee sold 2,899 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $1,072,630.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.65, for a total value of $146,343.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Japan; Germany; South Korea; France; China; Other EMEA; and Other International. The firm’s solutions include automotive; aerospace and defense; construction; energy; materials and chemical processing; autonomous engineering; and electrification.

