Intermede Investment Partners Ltd Grows Holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Intermede Investment Partners Ltd increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,371,021 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 95,363 shares during the quarter. Fidelity National Information Services comprises approximately 3.8% of Intermede Investment Partners Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $166,826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Westpac Banking Corp raised its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 295,984 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $36,015,000 after buying an additional 48,405 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 5,050 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Radnor Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 58.0% during the 3rd quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 3,488 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 1,583,278 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $192,653,000 after buying an additional 93,052 shares during the period. Finally, Community Trust & Investment Co. raised its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 69,005 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,397,000 after buying an additional 4,991 shares during the period. 89.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on FIS shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $142.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $158.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $139.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $182.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.36.

Shares of FIS opened at $104.75 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.76. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.79 and a 1-year high of $155.96. The company has a market cap of $63.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 283.12, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.74.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.05. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 1.69% and a return on equity of 8.08%. The firm had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 10th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is presently 421.63%.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

