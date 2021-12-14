Intellicheck, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDN) President Buys $100,980.00 in Stock

Intellicheck, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDN) President Garrett Gafke purchased 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.61 per share, for a total transaction of $100,980.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Garrett Gafke also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 13th, Garrett Gafke purchased 2,000 shares of Intellicheck stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.12 per share, for a total transaction of $10,240.00.

IDN stock traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, reaching $5.26. The company had a trading volume of 492 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,921. Intellicheck, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.70 and a 1 year high of $15.45. The company has a market cap of $98.53 million, a P/E ratio of -64.99 and a beta of 1.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.23 and its 200 day moving average is $7.93.

Intellicheck (NASDAQ:IDN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). Intellicheck had a negative return on equity of 9.60% and a negative net margin of 9.57%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Intellicheck, Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on IDN. TheStreet lowered Intellicheck from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Craig Hallum lowered Intellicheck from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Intellicheck from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Intellicheck has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.90.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intellicheck during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Intellicheck during the 3rd quarter worth $142,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intellicheck during the 1st quarter worth $156,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intellicheck during the 2nd quarter worth $175,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intellicheck during the 2nd quarter worth $177,000. 44.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intellicheck Company Profile

Intellicheck, Inc engages in the development, integration, and marketing of threat and identity authentication solutions. It offers professional services, retail, age, defense, guest, and port ID. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Melville, NY.

