IntegraFin (LON:IHP) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

IntegraFin (LON:IHP)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports.

IHP has been the subject of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on IntegraFin from GBX 500 ($6.61) to GBX 640 ($8.46) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 610 ($8.06) target price on shares of IntegraFin in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th.

IntegraFin stock opened at GBX 602.50 ($7.96) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £2.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 563.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 549.57. IntegraFin has a 52 week low of GBX 470 ($6.21) and a 52 week high of GBX 610.50 ($8.07).

IntegraFin Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment platform for UK financial advisers and their clients. The company operates Transact platform that delivers an infrastructure, which enables advisers to implement financial plans, as well as provides real time day-to-day and technical support services.

