Intact Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:IFCZF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Intact Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:IFCZF) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $202.20.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on IFCZF shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Intact Financial from C$215.00 to C$218.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Intact Financial from C$193.00 to C$199.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Intact Financial from C$190.00 to C$196.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Intact Financial from C$200.00 to C$205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on Intact Financial from C$197.00 to C$200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

Shares of IFCZF stock opened at $125.84 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $131.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.86. Intact Financial has a 1 year low of $109.88 and a 1 year high of $142.23.

Intact Financial Corp. engages in providing property and casualty insurance in Canada and specialty insurance in North America. It operates through the following segments: Canada Insurance, U.S. Insurance and Corporate and Other. The Canada Insurance segment comprises of underwriting of automobile, home, and business insurance contracts to individual and business.

