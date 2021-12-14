InsurAce Price Reaches $0.82 on Major Exchanges (INSUR)

InsurAce (CURRENCY:INSUR) traded 12% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 13th. One InsurAce coin can now be bought for about $0.82 or 0.00001740 BTC on popular exchanges. InsurAce has a market capitalization of $9.25 million and approximately $3.99 million worth of InsurAce was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, InsurAce has traded down 13.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002122 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001685 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.31 or 0.00055782 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,794.93 or 0.08047195 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,196.64 or 1.00081175 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.10 or 0.00076552 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.39 or 0.00053839 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002663 BTC.

About InsurAce

InsurAce’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,266,626 coins. InsurAce’s official Twitter account is @insur_ace

According to CryptoCompare, “InsurChain is started by XLAB Foundation LTD.，a a non-profit foundation organization founded in 2018 in Singapore. InsurChain will become the provider of the global blockchain infrastructure for all insurance markets around the world and a blockchain-based insurance ecosystem. On one hand, we will build an enterprise-level blockchain-based platform, on the other hand, we will also build scalable Dapps to support the system. We will leverage blockchain to address the pain point in insurance and improve operating efficiency of the entire industry. InsurChainCoin (INSUR) is the crypto token used in the InsurChain ecosystem. Users can exchange InsurCoin for various functions of InsurChain. Other than, InsurCoin can also be used as an asset in certain transactions on the platform. “

InsurAce Coin Trading

