Insights Network (INSTAR) Market Cap Hits $5.40 Million

Insights Network (CURRENCY:INSTAR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 13th. In the last seven days, Insights Network has traded 12.4% lower against the dollar. Insights Network has a market cap of $5.40 million and approximately $3,947.00 worth of Insights Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Insights Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.0274 or 0.00000059 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002152 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001139 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00003892 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.70 or 0.00038075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002149 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00006772 BTC.

About Insights Network

Insights Network (INSTAR) is a coin. Insights Network’s total supply is 288,668,457 coins and its circulating supply is 196,753,508 coins. Insights Network’s official website is www.insights.network . The official message board for Insights Network is medium.com/@InsightsNetwork . Insights Network’s official Twitter account is @instartoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Insights Network is an Ethereum-Based data exchange. A unique combination of a blockchain and Secure Multiparty Computation makes it possible to enforce the exchange of data and payment between the provider and the requester of data without third-party involvement. Insights Network allows regular users to sell their data (without disclosing their identity) directly to organizations that need it. INSTAR is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the Insights Network ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Insights Network

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insights Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Insights Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Insights Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

