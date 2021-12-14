Insider Selling: Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) Insider Sells 2,261 Shares of Stock

Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) insider Jordan Frankel sold 2,261 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.01, for a total transaction of $126,638.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Jordan Frankel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 13th, Jordan Frankel sold 1,322 shares of Shift4 Payments stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.41, for a total transaction of $71,930.02.

Shares of Shift4 Payments stock traded down $0.82 during trading on Monday, reaching $54.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,044,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,118,278. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $65.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.26. The firm has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of -53.16 and a beta of 1.97. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.58 and a 52 week high of $104.11. The company has a quick ratio of 8.25, a current ratio of 8.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.10. Shift4 Payments had a negative net margin of 4.34% and a negative return on equity of 3.43%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Shift4 Payments, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on FOUR shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments from $93.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Shift4 Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Taylor Wealth Management Partners raised its stake in Shift4 Payments by 0.5% in the second quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners now owns 43,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,119,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Shift4 Payments by 2.3% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Shift4 Payments by 142.9% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in Shift4 Payments by 0.7% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 37,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,907,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its stake in Shift4 Payments by 1.2% in the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 25,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. 56.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Shift4 Payments

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

