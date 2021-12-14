Insider Selling: Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) CEO Sells 1,240 Shares of Stock

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) CEO Blake D. Moret sold 1,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.29, for a total value of $434,359.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
NYSE:ROK traded down $8.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $342.63. The company had a trading volume of 20,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 643,772. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $329.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $309.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $237.13 and a 1 year high of $353.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.29, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.37.
Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 47.68% and a net margin of 19.41%. The company’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.72 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Monetary Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation in the second quarter worth about $27,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 69.8% in the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp bought a new position in Rockwell Automation in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Rockwell Automation in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 77.49% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays increased their target price on Rockwell Automation from $289.00 to $318.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Rockwell Automation from $337.00 to $336.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Rockwell Automation from $305.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Rockwell Automation from $327.00 to $387.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Rockwell Automation from $256.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rockwell Automation has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $314.80.
Rockwell Automation Company Profile
Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a comprehensive portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient and sustainable production system.
