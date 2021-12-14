Insider Selling: Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) CFO Sells 3,004 Shares of Stock

Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) CFO David J. Mehok sold 3,004 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $240,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of Q2 stock traded down $3.58 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $77.66. 19,604 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 472,687. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.91 and a 12 month high of $148.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $81.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a current ratio of 3.07. The stock has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.83 and a beta of 1.44.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.02). Q2 had a negative return on equity of 6.59% and a negative net margin of 26.31%. The firm had revenue of $126.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.77 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Q2 by 2.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,113,956 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $524,590,000 after buying an additional 114,469 shares during the period. Brown Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Q2 by 9.0% in the second quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 4,961,488 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $508,949,000 after purchasing an additional 410,371 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Q2 by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,388,567 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $271,560,000 after buying an additional 198,041 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Q2 by 198.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,991,733 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $239,757,000 after acquiring an additional 1,989,083 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Q2 by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,644,251 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $211,910,000 after acquiring an additional 196,729 shares during the period.

Several research firms have issued reports on QTWO. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Q2 from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 27th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Q2 from $135.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Q2 from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Stephens initiated coverage on Q2 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Q2 from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.70.

About Q2

Q2 Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of digital banking solutions. Its services offer security, advisory, web services, custom services, and end user marketing solutions. The company was founded by Robert Hank Seale III in 2004 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

