Insider Selling: NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN) Director Sells 38,842 Shares of Stock

NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN) Director Yanbing Li sold 38,842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.33, for a total value of $595,447.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NPTN stock opened at $15.21 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $801.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.55 and a beta of 0.90. NeoPhotonics Co. has a 1 year low of $7.95 and a 1 year high of $16.14.

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $83.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.88 million. NeoPhotonics had a negative return on equity of 21.90% and a negative net margin of 14.93%. The business’s revenue was down 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that NeoPhotonics Co. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NPTN. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of NeoPhotonics by 4,963.0% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 15,037 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 14,740 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in NeoPhotonics in the first quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC acquired a new position in NeoPhotonics in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,542,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in NeoPhotonics by 20.0% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,087,942 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,108,000 after acquiring an additional 181,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in NeoPhotonics by 5.0% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 52,624 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 2,499 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.26% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Northland Securities lowered NeoPhotonics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Craig Hallum lowered NeoPhotonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered NeoPhotonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 13th. B. Riley lowered NeoPhotonics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered NeoPhotonics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.94.

NeoPhotonics Company Profile

NeoPhotonics Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of hybrid photonic integrated optoelectronic modules and subsystems for bandwidth-intensive communications networks. Its product portfolio includes pluggable coherent modules, coherent-components, 100G/400G client transceivers, optical switching, high speed ICs, 100G / 400G laser devices and light engines, passive components, network monitoring and control, and 10G and low rate components.

