Insider Selling: NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN) Director Sells 38,842 Shares of Stock

NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN) Director Yanbing Li sold 38,842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.33, for a total value of $595,447.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
NPTN stock opened at $15.21 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $801.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.55 and a beta of 0.90. NeoPhotonics Co. has a 1 year low of $7.95 and a 1 year high of $16.14.
NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $83.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.88 million. NeoPhotonics had a negative return on equity of 21.90% and a negative net margin of 14.93%. The business’s revenue was down 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that NeoPhotonics Co. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Northland Securities lowered NeoPhotonics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Craig Hallum lowered NeoPhotonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered NeoPhotonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 13th. B. Riley lowered NeoPhotonics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered NeoPhotonics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.94.
NeoPhotonics Company Profile
NeoPhotonics Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of hybrid photonic integrated optoelectronic modules and subsystems for bandwidth-intensive communications networks. Its product portfolio includes pluggable coherent modules, coherent-components, 100G/400G client transceivers, optical switching, high speed ICs, 100G / 400G laser devices and light engines, passive components, network monitoring and control, and 10G and low rate components.
