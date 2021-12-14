Insider Selling: MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) Director Sells 343,400 Shares of Stock

MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) Director Financial Lp Qvt sold 343,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.24, for a total transaction of $16,222,216.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Financial Lp Qvt also recently made the following trade(s):

Get MP Materials alerts:

On Thursday, September 16th, Financial Lp Qvt sold 1,095,612 shares of MP Materials stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.62, for a total transaction of $37,930,087.44.

NYSE MP traded down $1.53 on Tuesday, hitting $41.85. 95,922 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,759,563. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.67. The company has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.70 and a beta of 3.56. The company has a current ratio of 17.74, a quick ratio of 17.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. MP Materials Corp. has a 1-year low of $23.18 and a 1-year high of $51.77.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $99.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.10 million. MP Materials had a net margin of 40.06% and a return on equity of 12.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 143.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that MP Materials Corp. will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MP Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of MP Materials from $38.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of MP Materials in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark began coverage on shares of MP Materials in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of MP Materials in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.56.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in MP Materials by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of MP Materials by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 49,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of MP Materials by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 6,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of MP Materials by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MP Materials by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 17,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. 75.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MP Materials Company Profile

MP Materials Corp. engages in the ownership and operation of integrated rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass facility located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

Featured Article: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Receive News & Ratings for MP Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MP Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.