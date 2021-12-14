Insider Selling: Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) Director Sells 5,223 Shares of Stock

Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) Director Nancy Hawthorne sold 5,223 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.52, for a total transaction of $159,405.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Nancy Hawthorne also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 10th, Nancy Hawthorne sold 5,223 shares of Avid Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.32, for a total transaction of $168,807.36.

NASDAQ:AVID traded down $1.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $29.82. The stock had a trading volume of 224,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 474,105. Avid Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $13.49 and a one year high of $40.48. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.40 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.18 and its 200-day moving average is $31.84.

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. Avid Technology had a net margin of 8.42% and a negative return on equity of 30.68%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Avid Technology, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AVID has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Avid Technology from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Avid Technology in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Avid Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AVID. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avid Technology during the second quarter worth $51,187,000. Atika Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Avid Technology in the second quarter valued at $49,878,000. Brahman Capital Corp. bought a new position in Avid Technology in the third quarter valued at $20,130,000. Cowbird Capital LP grew its position in Avid Technology by 67.4% in the third quarter. Cowbird Capital LP now owns 890,368 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,749,000 after purchasing an additional 358,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in Avid Technology in the second quarter valued at $12,897,000. 76.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Avid Technology

Avid Technology, Inc engages in the provision of technology services for media and entertainment industry. It develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management and distribution. The company was founded by William J. Warner in September 1987 and is headquartered in Burlington, MA.

