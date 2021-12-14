Insider Selling: Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) Director Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) Director James L. L. Tullis sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.78, for a total transaction of $235,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of Alphatec stock traded down $0.10 on Monday, reaching $11.56. The stock had a trading volume of 362,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 777,532. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. Alphatec Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.31 and a fifty-two week high of $19.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -8.08 and a beta of 1.68.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical technology company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $62.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.43 million. Alphatec had a negative return on equity of 92.96% and a negative net margin of 61.41%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphatec Holdings, Inc. will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on ATEC. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Alphatec in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.50 target price for the company. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Alphatec in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Alphatec from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alphatec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphatec presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.22.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in Alphatec by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,397 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Alphatec by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 93,545 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Alphatec by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 19,857 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Alphatec by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 32,557 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Alphatec by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 27,702 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.19% of the company’s stock.

Alphatec Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of spinal fusion technology products and solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders. It offers intra-operative information and neuromonitoring technologies, access systems, interbody implants, fixation systems, and various biologics offerings.

