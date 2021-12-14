Insider Buying: PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) Director Buys 1,000 Shares of Stock

PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) Director Janice Chung purchased 1,000 shares of PCB Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.54 per share, for a total transaction of $21,540.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ PCB traded down $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.99. 644 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,822. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $311.53 million, a PE ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. PCB Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $10.00 and a fifty-two week high of $23.50.

PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.14. PCB Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 35.89%. The firm had revenue of $25.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.70 million. On average, analysts forecast that PCB Bancorp will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. PCB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.87%.

PCB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised PCB Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price target on PCB Bancorp from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of PCB Bancorp by 96.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of PCB Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of PCB Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PCB Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of PCB Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Institutional investors own 33.36% of the company’s stock.

About PCB Bancorp

PCB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific City Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, and small and middle market businesses in Southern California. The firm offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit; and remote deposit capture, courier deposit services, positive pay services, zero balance accounts, and sweep accounts.

