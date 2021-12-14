Insider Buying: Katapult Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KPLT) Director Purchases 691,500 Shares of Stock

Katapult Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KPLT) Director Financial Technologies Co Curo bought 691,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.87 per share, for a total transaction of $2,676,105.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Financial Technologies Co Curo also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 9th, Financial Technologies Co Curo purchased 957,000 shares of Katapult stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.65 per share, with a total value of $3,493,050.00.

NASDAQ KPLT traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $3.82. The company had a trading volume of 2,331,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,890,934. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 10.67 and a quick ratio of 10.67. Katapult Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.63 and a 1-year high of $19.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.55.

Katapult (NASDAQ:KPLT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $71.71 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Katapult Holdings, Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Katapult in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Katapult in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Katapult in the second quarter valued at $87,000. Frontier Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Katapult in the second quarter valued at $108,000. Formidable Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Katapult in the second quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, Tuttle Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Katapult in the third quarter valued at $55,000.

Katapult Company Profile

Katapult Group, Inc, doing business as Zibby, develops and operates a lease-to-own monthly payment platform to help consumers acquire durable goods from retailers in the United States. It offers its customers a lease purchase transaction processing system with no long-term obligation and options for ownership.

