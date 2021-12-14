Insider Buying: Katapult Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KPLT) Director Purchases 691,500 Shares of Stock

Katapult Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KPLT) Director Financial Technologies Co Curo bought 691,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.87 per share, for a total transaction of $2,676,105.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Financial Technologies Co Curo also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, December 9th, Financial Technologies Co Curo purchased 957,000 shares of Katapult stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.65 per share, with a total value of $3,493,050.00.
NASDAQ KPLT traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $3.82. The company had a trading volume of 2,331,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,890,934. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 10.67 and a quick ratio of 10.67. Katapult Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.63 and a 1-year high of $19.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.55.
Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Katapult in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Katapult in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Katapult in the second quarter valued at $87,000. Frontier Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Katapult in the second quarter valued at $108,000. Formidable Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Katapult in the second quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, Tuttle Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Katapult in the third quarter valued at $55,000.
Katapult Company Profile
Katapult Group, Inc, doing business as Zibby, develops and operates a lease-to-own monthly payment platform to help consumers acquire durable goods from retailers in the United States. It offers its customers a lease purchase transaction processing system with no long-term obligation and options for ownership.
