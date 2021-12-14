Insider Buying: FlexShopper, Inc. (NASDAQ:FPAY) Director Acquires 8,883 Shares of Stock

FlexShopper, Inc. (NASDAQ:FPAY) Director Howard Dvorkin bought 8,883 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.55 per share, for a total transaction of $22,651.65. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Howard Dvorkin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 3rd, Howard Dvorkin bought 24,974 shares of FlexShopper stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.38 per share, for a total transaction of $59,438.12.

On Friday, November 26th, Howard Dvorkin bought 30,000 shares of FlexShopper stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.52 per share, for a total transaction of $75,600.00.

On Wednesday, November 24th, Howard Dvorkin acquired 15,606 shares of FlexShopper stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.46 per share, with a total value of $38,390.76.

On Monday, November 22nd, Howard Dvorkin acquired 4,163 shares of FlexShopper stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.50 per share, with a total value of $10,407.50.

On Friday, November 19th, Howard Dvorkin acquired 104,000 shares of FlexShopper stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.41 per share, with a total value of $250,640.00.

Shares of FPAY traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $2.33. The stock had a trading volume of 130,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,101. FlexShopper, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.08 and a fifty-two week high of $3.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.72. The firm has a market cap of $49.86 million, a P/E ratio of -116.50 and a beta of 1.16.

FlexShopper (NASDAQ:FPAY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. FlexShopper had a net margin of 1.81% and a negative return on equity of 2.89%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that FlexShopper, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FlexShopper from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FlexShopper during the third quarter worth approximately $93,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of FlexShopper by 24.4% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 86,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 16,900 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FlexShopper during the third quarter worth approximately $61,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of FlexShopper during the third quarter worth approximately $125,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FlexShopper during the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.87% of the company’s stock.

FlexShopper Company Profile

FlexShopper, In. operates as a holding and financial technology company, which enables consumers utilizing its e-commerce marketplace to shop for brand name electronics, home furnishings, and other durable goods on a lease-to-own basis. Its products include cell phones, televisions, cameras and camcorders, video games, computers and laptops, furniture, smartwatches, matresses, Apple, and Tires.

