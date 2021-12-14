Insider Buying: ClearOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRO) Major Shareholder Acquires 10,000 Shares of Stock

ClearOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRO) major shareholder Edward D. Bagley purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.38 per share, for a total transaction of $13,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLRO remained flat at $$1.35 during midday trading on Tuesday. 70,221 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 172,615. ClearOne, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.26 and a 12-month high of $4.28. The firm has a market cap of $25.35 million, a PE ratio of 136.14 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.73.

ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.99 million for the quarter. ClearOne had a net margin of 0.46% and a return on equity of 4.53%.

Separately, TheStreet cut ClearOne from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ClearOne stock. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of ClearOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRO) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 362,318 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $851,000. CVI Holdings LLC owned approximately 1.93% of ClearOne as of its most recent SEC filing. 5.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ClearOne Company Profile

ClearOne, Inc engages in the design, development, and sale of conferencing, collaboration, and network streaming solutions for voice and visual communications. Its products include professional audio conferencing, speakerphones, professional microphones, and video collaboration. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT.

