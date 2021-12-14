Inscape (TSE:INQ) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.94

Inscape Co. (TSE:INQ)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.94 and traded as high as C$1.30. Inscape shares last traded at C$1.30, with a volume of 248 shares.

The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.94 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 270.45. The company has a market cap of C$18.70 million and a P/E ratio of -2.83.

About Inscape (TSE:INQ)

Inscape Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures office furniture and wall products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Office Furniture and Walls. The Office Furniture segment offers storage, benching, systems, and seating solutions, as well as accessories, such as keyboard trays, and nano and motus monitor arms.

Further Reading: What is the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Inscape Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inscape and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.