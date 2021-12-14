Ingalls & Snyder LLC Sells 560 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC decreased its holdings in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 75,230 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 560 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $4,363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in OKE. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the second quarter valued at approximately $124,256,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of ONEOK by 452.1% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,325,497 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $129,391,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904,293 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of ONEOK by 4.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,059,696 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,395,843,000 after acquiring an additional 1,740,062 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in ONEOK by 4.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,046,088 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,671,764,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. boosted its holdings in ONEOK by 17.5% in the second quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 7,880,051 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $438,446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171,656 shares during the last quarter. 63.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ONEOK alerts:

Shares of NYSE OKE opened at $60.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $26.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $63.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.33. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.39 and a 52-week high of $66.78.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 23.92%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a $0.935 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.21%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 116.88%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of ONEOK from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of ONEOK from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of ONEOK from $61.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of ONEOK from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of ONEOK from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.10.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

Featured Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE).

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.