Ingalls & Snyder LLC Sells 200 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC cut its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,340 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $5,321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AGG. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 65,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,649,000 after acquiring an additional 5,270 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 159.4% during the 3rd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 11,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after acquiring an additional 7,147 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 13,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,524,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 112,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,921,000 after acquiring an additional 7,701 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $114.63 on Tuesday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $113.20 and a 1 year high of $118.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $114.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.19.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

