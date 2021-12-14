Ingalls & Snyder LLC Has $8.34 Million Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 267.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 40,247 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 29,291 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $8,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. UMA Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,912 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 603 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 853 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $682,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC now owns 889 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $712,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 12,235 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $9,789,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. 19.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $281.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $704.03 billion, a PE ratio of 86.78, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 7.14, a quick ratio of 6.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $115.67 and a 1-year high of $346.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $274.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $226.63.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.06. NVIDIA had a net margin of 33.81% and a return on equity of 41.79%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 4.93%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NVDA. Susquehanna boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective (up previously from $230.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $360.00 to $389.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $230.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $245.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $329.07.

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 58,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.58, for a total transaction of $19,869,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.68, for a total transaction of $2,086,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 518,000 shares of company stock valued at $168,733,340. Company insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Further Reading: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.