Ingalls & Snyder LLC Has $3.76 Million Holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 171.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,869 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,751 shares during the quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $3,762,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 761.5% in the third quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 112 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 115.3% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 127 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of salesforce.com by 35.8% during the second quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 163 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $200.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $360.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Monday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $316.00 price objective on salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Nord/LB set a $275.00 price objective on salesforce.com in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $298.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $325.23.

NYSE CRM opened at $265.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $288.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $264.16. The company has a market capitalization of $261.77 billion, a PE ratio of 146.83, a P/E/G ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12 month low of $201.51 and a 12 month high of $311.75.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $6.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.80 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 5.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.95, for a total transaction of $5,099,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 7,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.54, for a total transaction of $1,858,142.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 583,877 shares of company stock worth $165,317,264 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

