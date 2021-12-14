Ingalls & Snyder LLC Cuts Stock Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC lessened its stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 102,863 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,376 shares during the quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $6,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Truist Financial by 140.5% during the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 546 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Truist Financial during the third quarter worth $30,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in Truist Financial during the second quarter worth $34,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Truist Financial during the second quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Truist Financial by 45.3% during the second quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 872 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

TFC stock opened at $58.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.77. Truist Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $45.44 and a 1 year high of $65.42. The firm has a market cap of $77.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.37.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.22. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 25.94%. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. Truist Financial’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 5.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.28%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Truist Financial from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Truist Financial from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Wolfe Research lowered Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $71.00 to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Citigroup raised Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $63.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stephens upgraded Truist Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.47.

In related news, insider Clarke R. Starnes III sold 37,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.45, for a total value of $2,345,934.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 1,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.91, for a total value of $80,982.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 224,718 shares of company stock valued at $13,933,876. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

