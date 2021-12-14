Ingalls & Snyder LLC Cuts Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC reduced its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 7.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 75,768 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 6,008 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for approximately 1.1% of Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $24,872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HD. Camden National Bank lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 2,563 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 8.6% during the second quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Alley Co LLC lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 2.0% during the second quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 45,759 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $14,592,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 38.5% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 133 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 1.1% during the second quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 9,799 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,125,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. 69.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $405.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $423.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.09, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.98. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $246.59 and a one year high of $420.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $378.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $342.94.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $36.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.87 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 786.90% and a net margin of 10.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.12%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Home Depot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $470.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $390.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $408.83.

In other Home Depot news, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 14,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.83, for a total transaction of $5,713,319.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 18,878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.19, for a total value of $7,460,396.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

See Also: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.