Infinitecoin (IFC) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $1,742.00

Infinitecoin (CURRENCY:IFC) traded up 8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 14th. Infinitecoin has a market cap of $17.48 million and $1,742.00 worth of Infinitecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Infinitecoin has traded up 36.4% against the US dollar. One Infinitecoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Emerald Crypto (EMD) traded 34.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0380 or 0.00000079 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Pakcoin (PAK) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Anoncoin (ANC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000081 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded up 161.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Aricoin (ARI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Comet (CMT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000032 BTC.

LiteBitcoin (LBTC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SocialCoin (SOCC) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Infinitecoin Profile

Infinitecoin (CRYPTO:IFC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Infinitecoin’s total supply is 90,595,753,019 coins. The Reddit community for Infinitecoin is https://reddit.com/r/infinitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Infinitecoin’s official Twitter account is @infinitecoinifc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Infinitecoin is www.infiniteco.in

According to CryptoCompare, “Infinitecoin (IFC) is a peer-to-peer open source cryptocurrency that is based on Litecoin (which was in turn inspired by Bitcoin), except that it will have 1142.86 times as many coins, and the difficulty with which coins are produced is adjusted more frequently. “

Infinitecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Infinitecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Infinitecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Infinitecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

