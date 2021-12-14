Indexed Finance (NDX) Reaches Market Capitalization of $732,297.89

Indexed Finance (CURRENCY:NDX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 14th. One Indexed Finance coin can now be purchased for about $0.86 or 0.00001821 BTC on exchanges. Indexed Finance has a market cap of $732,297.89 and $85.00 worth of Indexed Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Indexed Finance has traded 21.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002127 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001709 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.79 or 0.00054819 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,743.24 or 0.07957704 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.83 or 0.00078296 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,139.00 or 1.00212127 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.06 or 0.00053284 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002638 BTC.

Indexed Finance Coin Profile

Indexed Finance’s genesis date was December 15th, 2020. Indexed Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 854,801 coins. Indexed Finance’s official Twitter account is @ndxfi

According to CryptoCompare, “Indexed Finance is a project focused on the development of passive portfolio management strategies for the Ethereum network.Indexed Finance is managed by the holders of its governance token NDX, which is used to vote on proposals for protocol updates and high-level index management such as the definition of market sectors and the creation of new management strategies. “

Indexed Finance Coin Trading

