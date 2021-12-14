Independence Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ACQR) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Independence Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ACQR) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, a drop of 98.4% from the November 15th total of 411,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 106,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACQR. Cohanzick Management LLC bought a new position in Independence in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Knott David M bought a new position in Independence in the 2nd quarter valued at $93,000. Exos Asset Management LLC raised its position in Independence by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 110,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 23,765 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Independence in the 2nd quarter valued at $424,000. Finally, Bleichroeder LP bought a new position in Independence in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,713,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Independence alerts:

Independence stock opened at $9.74 on Tuesday. Independence has a one year low of $9.63 and a one year high of $10.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.77.

Independence Holdings Corp. a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Article: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Independence Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independence and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.