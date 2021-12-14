Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) Trading Up 5%

Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)’s stock price was up 5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $68.64 and last traded at $68.64. Approximately 6,797 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,445,339 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.40.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on INCY shares. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Incyte from $124.00 to $108.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet lowered Incyte from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Incyte from $110.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist Securities reduced their price target on Incyte from $120.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on Incyte from $104.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.30.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $65.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.81. The company has a market capitalization of $15.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 3.91, a current ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

In other news, EVP Dashyant Dhanak sold 389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.67, for a total transaction of $26,712.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 15.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Incyte by 852.9% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 324 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Incyte by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 35,386 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,977,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in Incyte by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 3,229 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Incyte by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 64,006 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,385,000 after purchasing an additional 10,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Incyte by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 43,356 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,648,000 after purchasing an additional 2,093 shares during the last quarter. 86.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Incyte

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. Its portfolio includes compounds in various stages, ranging from preclinical to late stage development, and commercialized products such as JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), and ICLUSIG (ponatinib).

