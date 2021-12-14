Income Opportunity Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IOR) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Income Opportunity Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IOR) was the target of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a growth of 300.0% from the November 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of IOR stock opened at $11.59 on Tuesday. Income Opportunity Realty Investors has a 12 month low of $11.01 and a 12 month high of $13.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 0.43.

Get Income Opportunity Realty Investors alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Income Opportunity Realty Investors stock. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Income Opportunity Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IOR) by 9.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,503 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.68% of Income Opportunity Realty Investors worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Income Opportunity Realty Investors, Inc engages in the acquisition, financing, operation, and sale of real estate. The company was founded on December 14, 1984 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Featured Story: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Income Opportunity Realty Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Income Opportunity Realty Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.