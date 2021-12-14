Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $71.13.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PI. Lake Street Capital began coverage on Impinj in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Impinj from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of Impinj in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Impinj from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Impinj from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th.

In related news, CFO Cary Baker sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.65, for a total value of $206,625.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CRO Jeffrey Dossett sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.75, for a total value of $413,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,059,334 shares of company stock worth $82,819,355 over the last quarter. 24.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PI. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Impinj during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Impinj during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Impinj by 33.9% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in Impinj in the third quarter worth approximately $146,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Impinj by 46.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. 87.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ PI opened at $82.21 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of -41.52 and a beta of 2.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $69.54 and its 200 day moving average is $57.65. Impinj has a fifty-two week low of $38.52 and a fifty-two week high of $89.90.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $45.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.13 million. Impinj had a negative return on equity of 43.37% and a negative net margin of 26.97%. Impinj’s quarterly revenue was up 60.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.54) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Impinj will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Impinj Company Profile

IImpinj, Inc engages in the development and sale of RAIN, a radio frequency identification solution. Its platform allows inventory management, patient safety, asset tracking and item authentication for the retail, healthcare, supply chain and logistics, hospitality, food and beverage, and industrial manufacturing industries.

