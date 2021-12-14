Impala Platinum Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:IMPUY) Short Interest Update

Impala Platinum Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:IMPUY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 123,400 shares, an increase of 539.4% from the November 15th total of 19,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 357,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

OTCMKTS:IMPUY opened at $12.68 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.94. Impala Platinum has a 12-month low of $10.87 and a 12-month high of $21.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

IMPUY has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Impala Platinum from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised Impala Platinum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th.

Impala Platinum Holdings Ltd. engages in the business of mining, refining, and marketing of platinum group metals. Its products include platinum, palladium, rhodium, ruthenium, iridium, gold, and silver as well as base metals such as nickel, copper, cobalt, and chrome. It operates through the following segments: Mining, Impala Refining Services, Chrome Processing, and Other.

