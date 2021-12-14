ImmuPharma (LON:IMM) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $7.82

ImmuPharma plc (LON:IMM)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 7.82 ($0.10) and traded as low as GBX 5.10 ($0.07). ImmuPharma shares last traded at GBX 5.70 ($0.08), with a volume of 201,987 shares traded.

The stock has a market capitalization of £14.26 million and a P/E ratio of -1.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 6.79 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 7.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.36, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.59.

ImmuPharma Company Profile (LON:IMM)

ImmuPharma plc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutics. Its peptide-based therapeutics are used in the therapy areas of autoimmunity, metabolism, anti-infectives, and cancer. The company's lead product candidate is the Lupuzor, an autophagy immunomodulator, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of lupus, an autoimmune chronic inflammatory disease.

