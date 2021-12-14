Immune Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:IMUN) Trading 0% Higher

Immune Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IMUN)’s share price shot up 0% on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.75 and last traded at $1.50. 4,298 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 195% from the average session volume of 1,459 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.50.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $723,000.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 0.89.

About Immune Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:IMUN)

Immune Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the licensing and development of prescription medications for humans in Africa, Central and South America, the Caribbean and China. The company was founded by Noreen Griffin on December 2, 1993 and is headquartered in Winter Park, FL.

