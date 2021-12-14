Imago BioSciences (NASDAQ:IMGO) Given “Buy” Rating at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Imago BioSciences (NASDAQ:IMGO) in a report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $37.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Imago BioSciences from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $34.33.

Shares of IMGO stock opened at $18.73 on Monday. Imago BioSciences has a one year low of $14.61 and a one year high of $35.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.32.

Imago BioSciences (NASDAQ:IMGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.10). Equities research analysts expect that Imago BioSciences will post -2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IMGO. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Imago BioSciences in the third quarter valued at $11,458,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in Imago BioSciences in the third quarter valued at $10,709,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Imago BioSciences in the third quarter valued at $112,000. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Imago BioSciences in the third quarter valued at $410,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Imago BioSciences in the third quarter valued at $22,524,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.22% of the company’s stock.

Imago BioSciences Company Profile

Imago BioSciences Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It involved in discovering new medicines for the treatment of myeloproliferative neoplasms. Imago BioSciences Inc is based in SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.

