ImageCoin (IMG) Trading Up 5% Over Last Week

ImageCoin (CURRENCY:IMG) traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 14th. One ImageCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0114 or 0.00000024 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, ImageCoin has traded 5% higher against the U.S. dollar. ImageCoin has a total market capitalization of $136,196.14 and approximately $73,155.00 worth of ImageCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000806 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded up 45.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000033 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded 5,490,717,006.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,132.94 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000073 BTC.

INMAXCOIN (INXC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Emrals (EMRALS) traded up 1,421,557,917% against the dollar and now trades at $376,251.87 or 0.00000046 BTC.

AVCCOIN (AVC) traded up 1,757,532,284.4% against the dollar and now trades at $245,387.92 or 0.00000030 BTC.

ImageCoin Profile

ImageCoin is a coin. ImageCoin’s total supply is 11,905,862 coins. ImageCoin’s official Twitter account is @Imagehosty . ImageCoin’s official website is imagecoin.imagehosty.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Image is designed to be a secure and decentralized open-source proof of work digital currency, focusing on performance, security and fast low-cost transactions. The Image Community Reserve assists with market liquidity and reducing volatility. With the community’s support, Image is looking to revolutionize the cryptocurrency experience allowing users easy access and usability, bringing it to the mainstream for day to day life. “

