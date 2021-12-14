Ilika (LON:IKA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Ilika (LON:IKA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 260 ($3.44) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 56.63% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Liberum Capital cut their target price on shares of Ilika from GBX 320 ($4.23) to GBX 245 ($3.24) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th.

Shares of IKA opened at GBX 166 ($2.19) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 7.82, a quick ratio of 7.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.83. The stock has a market cap of £260.42 million and a P/E ratio of -66.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 138.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 152.94. Ilika has a 12-month low of GBX 96 ($1.27) and a 12-month high of GBX 285 ($3.77).

Ilika plc engages in the design, development, and production of solid state batteries primarily in the United Kingdom, Asia, Europe, and North America. It offers batteries for a range of applications in the industrial Internet of Things, electric vehicles, smart cities/building, consumer electronics, medical, automotive, military, and aerospace sectors.

