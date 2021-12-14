ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR) Shares Sold by Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ

Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ lowered its stake in ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR) by 31.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,875 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 850 shares during the quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ’s holdings in ICON Public were worth $491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ICLR. Todd Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in ICON Public by 1.0% in the second quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 102,391 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $21,165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in ICON Public by 2.2% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 85,997 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $18,176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in ICON Public by 2.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,332,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in ICON Public in the third quarter valued at about $5,375,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in ICON Public by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 15,823 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,271,000 after buying an additional 974 shares during the last quarter.

Get ICON Public alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ICLR opened at $277.56 on Tuesday. ICON Public Limited has a 12-month low of $168.76 and a 12-month high of $301.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $14.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $275.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $250.33.

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.16. ICON Public had a return on equity of 15.50% and a net margin of 4.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 166.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ICON Public Limited will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on ICLR shares. Mizuho increased their target price on ICON Public from $242.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on ICON Public from $276.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised ICON Public from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $320.00 in a report on Monday, September 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on ICON Public from $234.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ICON Public from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $278.17.

About ICON Public

ICON plc operates as a clinical research organization, which engages in the provision of outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries. It specializes in the strategic development, management and analysis of programs that support clinical development.

See Also: After-Hours Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR).

Receive News & Ratings for ICON Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICON Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.