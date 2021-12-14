IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.24 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX) will report earnings of $0.24 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for IBEX’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.26 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.21. IBEX posted earnings per share of $0.33 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 27.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IBEX will report full year earnings of $1.06 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.07. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.32. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow IBEX.

Get IBEX alerts:

IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $108.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.96 million. IBEX had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 2.09%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 EPS.

A number of research firms have commented on IBEX. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of IBEX in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of IBEX from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of IBEX from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IBEX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of IBEX from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

IBEX stock traded down $1.65 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.53. The company had a trading volume of 18,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,788. The firm has a market capitalization of $249.93 million, a P/E ratio of 30.98 and a beta of 1.62. IBEX has a 52-week low of $10.77 and a 52-week high of $25.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in IBEX by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 959,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,312,000 after purchasing an additional 45,306 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in IBEX by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 277,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,418,000 after purchasing an additional 2,913 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its stake in IBEX by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 272,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,631,000 after purchasing an additional 3,740 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in IBEX by 55.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 266,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,527,000 after purchasing an additional 95,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its stake in IBEX by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 156,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,663,000 after purchasing an additional 4,472 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.09% of the company’s stock.

About IBEX

IBEX Limited provides end-to-end technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides ibex Connect, a customer engagement solution comprises customer service, technical support, and other value-added outsourced back office services through voice, email, chat, SMS, social media and other communication applications; ibex Digital, a customer acquisition solution that offers search, social, and display advertising capabilities; and ibex CX, a customer experience solution, which provides a comprehensive suite of proprietary software tools to measure, monitor and manage its clients' customer experience.

See Also: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on IBEX (IBEX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for IBEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IBEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.