I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $61.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “I-Mab is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in discovery, development and commercialization of biologics to treat diseases with significant unmet medical needs, particularly cancers and autoimmune disorders. I-Mab is based in SHANGHAI, China. “

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on IMAB. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $95.00 price objective (up previously from $75.00) on shares of I-Mab in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of I-Mab from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank initiated coverage on shares of I-Mab in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $87.14.

NASDAQ IMAB opened at $51.20 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.85. I-Mab has a one year low of $37.22 and a one year high of $85.40.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IMAB. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of I-Mab by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of I-Mab in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of I-Mab in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of I-Mab by 303.1% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of I-Mab by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.63% of the company’s stock.

About I-Mab

I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biologics to treat cancer and autoimmune disorders. It is developing Felzartamab, a CD38 antibody that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple myeloma and autoimmune diseases; Eftansomatropin alfa, a long-acting human growth hormone, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials to treat pediatric growth hormone deficiency; Lemzoparlimab, a CD47 monoclonal antibody that has completed Phase 1a clinical trials with RBC-sparing differentiation; and Olamkicept, an IL-6 blocker that has completed Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and autoimmune.

