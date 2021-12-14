Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Shares Acquired by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 10.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,765 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,002 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Investors Research Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 135.5% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,766 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 62.2% during the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,709 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,039 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the second quarter worth about $45,000. 76.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on HBAN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. TheStreet upgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Huntington Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.80.

HBAN stock opened at $14.92 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 1 year low of $12.00 and a 1 year high of $16.91. The firm has a market cap of $21.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.15.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.14). Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 30.72% and a return on equity of 13.28%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. Huntington Bancshares’s quarterly revenue was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. This is a positive change from Huntington Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.80%.

In other Huntington Bancshares news, EVP Rajeev Syal sold 67,826 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.05, for a total transaction of $1,088,607.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 8,597 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.11, for a total value of $138,497.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 343,529 shares of company stock valued at $5,503,706. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, and other financial products and services.

