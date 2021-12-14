Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Shares Acquired by Executive Wealth Management LLC

Executive Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 8.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,765 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,164 shares during the quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HBAN. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 15.5% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,641,604 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,426,000 after acquiring an additional 219,781 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the second quarter worth about $165,000. PGGM Investments acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the second quarter worth about $180,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 219.7% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 37,914 shares of the bank’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 26,054 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 44.3% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 245,121 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,498,000 after acquiring an additional 75,259 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.81% of the company’s stock.

HBAN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Huntington Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.80.

Shares of HBAN opened at $14.92 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $21.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.15. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 1 year low of $12.00 and a 1 year high of $16.91.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 30.72% and a return on equity of 13.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. This is an increase from Huntington Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.80%.

In related news, VP Julie C. Tutkovics sold 3,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.70, for a total transaction of $59,184.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rajeev Syal sold 67,826 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.05, for a total transaction of $1,088,607.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 343,529 shares of company stock worth $5,503,706. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, and other financial products and services.

