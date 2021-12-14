HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) in a report published on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $953.00 price target on the software maker’s stock.

HUBS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $760.00 to $790.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $775.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an inline rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $800.00 to $810.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of HubSpot from $690.00 to $875.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of HubSpot from $675.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $801.50.

Shares of HUBS stock opened at $726.15 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. HubSpot has a 52 week low of $347.78 and a 52 week high of $866.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.31 billion, a PE ratio of -437.44 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $783.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $676.05.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.90. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 6.50% and a negative return on equity of 7.59%. The company had revenue of $339.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.34) EPS. Analysts expect that HubSpot will post -1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Brian Halligan sold 11,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $686.85, for a total transaction of $7,912,512.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $640.00, for a total transaction of $384,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 69,944 shares of company stock worth $54,359,108. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HUBS. Activest Wealth Management raised its position in HubSpot by 300.0% during the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 40 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of HubSpot by 4,600.0% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 47 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of HubSpot by 86.4% in the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 41 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of HubSpot in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of HubSpot in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

About HubSpot

HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

