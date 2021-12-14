Howden Joinery Group Plc (OTCMKTS:HWDJF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Howden Joinery Group Plc (OTCMKTS:HWDJF) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HWDJF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Peel Hunt raised Howden Joinery Group to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Shares of HWDJF opened at $11.75 on Friday. Howden Joinery Group has a one year low of $8.65 and a one year high of $13.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.15.

Howden Joinery Group Plc operates as a trade kitchen supplier providing various products across kitchens, joinery, and hardware in the United Kingdom, Isle of Man, France, Belgium, the Netherlands, and Germany. The company offers kitchen cabinets, surfaces, fittings, storages, fitted kitchens, kitchen doors and units, sinks, and taps, as well as appliances; joinery products, such as sliding wardrobe doors, stairs and parts, moldings, joinery doors, skirting boards, and architrave products; appliances, such as dishwashers, fridges and freezers, coffee machines, washing machines, tumble dryers and washing dryers, cookers, hobs, cooker hoods, microwaves, ovens, warming drawers, cooking accessories, and cooker hood accessories.

