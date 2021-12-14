Horizon Protocol Price Tops $0.13 on Exchanges (HZN)

Horizon Protocol (CURRENCY:HZN) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 14th. One Horizon Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000276 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Horizon Protocol has a total market capitalization of $5.19 million and $98,755.00 worth of Horizon Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Horizon Protocol has traded down 15.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Horizon Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002130 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001699 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.80 or 0.00054925 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,759.66 or 0.08003039 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.61 or 0.00077940 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47,064.38 or 1.00184159 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.05 or 0.00053330 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002647 BTC.

Horizon Protocol Profile

Horizon Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 40,000,000 coins. Horizon Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HorizonProtocol

Buying and Selling Horizon Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizon Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Horizon Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Horizon Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Horizon Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Horizon Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.