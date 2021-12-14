Hongkong Land Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HNGKY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Hongkong Land Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HNGKY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 88.1% from the November 15th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of HNGKY stock traded down $0.49 on Tuesday, hitting $26.86. The stock had a trading volume of 404 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,353. Hongkong Land has a 1 year low of $20.31 and a 1 year high of $29.03. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.70.
About Hongkong Land
