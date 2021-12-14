Hongkong Land Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HNGKY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Hongkong Land Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HNGKY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 88.1% from the November 15th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of HNGKY stock traded down $0.49 on Tuesday, hitting $26.86. The stock had a trading volume of 404 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,353. Hongkong Land has a 1 year low of $20.31 and a 1 year high of $29.03. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.70.

About Hongkong Land

Hongkong Land Holdings Ltd. engages in the management and development of properties. Its portfolio includes offices, retail, residential, and hotels and services apartments. It operates through the following segments: Investment Properties, Development Properties, and Corporate. The Investment Properties segment offers prime office and retail space.

