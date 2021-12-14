Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Shares Acquired by Davy Global Fund Management Ltd

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 50,889 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,244 shares during the period. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s holdings in Hologic were worth $3,756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HOLX. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hologic in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $78,202,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Hologic by 4,713.0% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,171,526 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $78,164,000 after buying an additional 1,147,185 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA raised its holdings in shares of Hologic by 35.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 4,115,905 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $274,613,000 after buying an additional 1,070,128 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Hologic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,825,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in Hologic in the 2nd quarter worth $42,167,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on HOLX shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Hologic from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Hologic from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Hologic in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.55.

In related news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 2,570 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.79, for a total value of $194,780.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ HOLX traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $74.83. 7,570 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,953,837. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $18.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.11. Hologic, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.10 and a twelve month high of $85.00.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Hologic had a net margin of 33.22% and a return on equity of 57.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.07 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Hologic, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hologic Company Profile

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

